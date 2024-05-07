Misleading post uses old pictures to claim Nigerian state government failed to renovate school

A supporter of Nigerian opposition leader Peter Obi

“Eric Moore Junior High School, Surulere,” reads the caption of an X post that has gathered more than 1,400 shares and comments since it was published on April 26, 2024.

Screenshot of the misleading X post, taken on April 30, 2024

The post features four pictures: the two in the top row show students wearing brown checked shirts over plain brown shorts, grouped into two classes in a dilapidated outbuilding.

In the photo on the bottom left, students with the same uniforms sit on the floor holding notebooks. The fourth image shows children wearing grey and white uniforms in a roofed class with a bare floor.

Comments below the post suggest many people believed the claim.

“So pained to see that this school hasn’t changed,” wrote one user, while another called the images “an eyesore”.

The pictures were posted by a Nigerian-based account called “Ejikeme”. It regularly shares content in support of the Igbo, the largest ethnic group in Nigeria’s southeast region, as well as Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Ejikeme’s feed also features posts with other images of run-down schools in Lagos (like here, here and here) in response to the #TinubuLagosSchoolSeries trending topic.

The hashtag began trending last month after opposition politician Reno Omokri accused Obi of not building any schools when he was the governor of Anambra state in southeast Nigeria. He promised to gift US$10,000 to anyone who could prove otherwise.

Omokri insisted that Tinubu, who beat Obi in the elections, was a better candidate (archived here and here).

Dear Chris,



Thank you for your feedback. You that joined Peter Obi to build Anambra. Can you name one school your Peter Obi built in eight years as Governor? Just one. $10,000 for you if you can.



I became a resident of California in 1983 at the age of nine. I returned to… pic.twitter.com/GgEU1GHzbx — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 14, 2023

In response, Obi supporters began sharing posts highlighting the decaying public infrastructure in Lagos, where Tinubu was a governor between 1999 and 2007 (archived here).

However, the claim about the images depicting the state of Eric Moore Junior High School is misleading.

Old pictures

Using a reverse image search, AFP Fact Check found that the first three pictures were taken from a 2017 article by Nigerian news site The Guardian.

Published on May 17, 2017, the report explained that students of Eric Moore Junior High School in Surelere —a Lagos suburb — lacked basic amenities (archived here).

Screenshot of the news article, taken on May 6, 2024

Two years later, former Lagos Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi attended a commissioning ceremony at the school after four blocks of classrooms and the toilets were renovated (archived here).

Happening now!



Commissioning of Rehabilitated Four(4) Class Room Block and Toilet Facility at Eric Moore Junior High School, Surulere by the Governor of Lagos State ably represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Health' @ProfAkinAbayomi@followlasg@lasgeducation@Mr_JAGspic.twitter.com/ivo10tvJNB — LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 19, 2021

The Lagos State Ministry of Health released images of the school’s new structures in a thread on X in 2021.

An AFP journalist took geo-tagged pictures of Eric Moore on May 2, 2024, showing blue roofs and two-tone walls matching the health ministry photographs.

A photo from 2024 of renovated classrooms at the school, taken with a geotag

A satellite image of the school compound shows the same blue roofs, as well as a basketball court and solar panels on an adjacent building.

A satellite image of the school compound marked out in red, taken on May 2, 2024.

These features correspond with another photograph taken by AFP on May 2, 2024.

Picture of the basketball court of the school and solar panels (red arrow), as seen in the satellite image.

Meanwhile, photos on Google Maps from 2023 also show the renovated school, although the solar panels were not installed at the time.

Photo showing the buildings in the school. PHOTO: Oregbemi Martins Moren/ Google Maps.

A reverse image search on the fourth image revealed a local news report published on May 26, 2019, about the status of the facilities at Ojota Junior Secondary School in Lagos (archived here).

Screenshot of the news article, taken on May 6, 2024.

Odiri Uchenunu-Ibeh, the journalist who wrote the article, confirmed to AFP Fact Check that the picture was taken in 2019.