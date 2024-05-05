Mishicot seniors Alicia Kinjerski and Aaron Wavruenk are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Mishicot High School seniors Alicia Kinjerski and Aaron Wavrunek. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

More Stellar Students: Click here to view more Stellar Student profiles

Alicia Kinjerski plans for career in echocardiography

Alicia Kinjerski

Name: Alicia Kinjerski

Parents: Lori Hagenow and Josh Kinjerski

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.915

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been involved in Future Business Leaders of America; Power of Positive Students mentor; Health Occupations Students of America; National Honor Society; Youth Apprenticeship; Junior Leadership Manitowoc County; Start College Now Program; JV basketball; JV volleyball; and varsity softball.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am proud to be treasurer and secretary of my senior class. My role consists of creating approachable and trustworthy bonds with my classmates regarding class decisions and activities.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? My youth apprenticeship at Forefront Dermatology as a medical assistant has established my passion for working in a medical setting and with patients daily. My career choice in echocardiography was influenced by General Anatomy and Physiology and Introduction to Health Occupations courses at Mishicot High School. During these courses, I was able to research the echocardiography program and what the career of a cardiac sonographer entails.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? For those just starting their high school career, I recommend joining extracurricular activities to solidify relationships with other students. However, do not be afraid to discontinue those you don’t enjoy as much later in your high school career because they are not worth burning yourself out over.

What are your plans after high school? After high school, I am attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College majoring in echocardiography.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I hope 10 years from now I am enjoying and continuing my career in echocardiography. By this time, I hope to be certified in pediatric echo, or at least have considered working with children to leave a positive impact on their and their families’ lives.

Teacher recommendation: “Alicia Kinjerski embodies a stellar student with her academic achievements and exemplary character. Her outstanding leadership abilities shine through as a distinguished member of both the National Honor Society and as the secretary/treasurer of the senior class. Beyond her academic achievements, Alicia actively participates in softball and engages in the Youth Apprenticeship program at Forefront Dermatology. Her remarkable qualities, including a positive attitude, integrity and exceptional work ethic make Alicia a true role model for her peers and community.” — Dawn Shimek, social studies teacher and softball coach

Aaron Wavrunek plans to help his family run their dairy farm

Aaron Wavrunek

Name: Aaron Wavrunek

Parents: Chris and Jean Wavrunek

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.789

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been an active member of FFA restoring antique tractors and competing in several competitions as well as being treasurer of our FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) chapter.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am proud of the college credits I have earned in agriculture, business, English and technical education.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? My involvement in FFA has helped push me to pursue a career in agriculture. Taking classes in other career areas also helped me discover what I do not want to do after high school.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? Get involved in something you’re interested in, even if none of your friends are doing it. You never know what new friends you will make or what you can accomplish unless you try.

What are your plans after high school? After high school, I’m going to get my associate’s degree in Agribusiness Science and Technology from Fox Valley Technical College. I plan to use this degree to help me either take over our 100-cow family dairy farm or pursue a related career in agriculture.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? Ten years from now I would like to be helping my family run the dairy farm and be getting ready to start my own family. I would also like to still have time for my friends and my hobbies like working on classic cars and tractors.

Teacher recommendation: “I have had the pleasure of teaching business classes to Aaron in high school. He is academically strong, an active participant in class discussions and was the treasurer of Mishicot’s FBLA chapter for the past two years. Aaron is very well liked and respected by community members, his peers and teachers. He truly has a keen understanding of agriculture. He is a hardworking individual and very passionate about his future in Agribusiness Science and Technology.” — Anne Juza, business and Information Technology education, FBLA adviser

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Mishicot seniors Alicia Kinjerski, Aaron Wavruenk are Stellar Students