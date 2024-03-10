Mishicot High School seniors Jacob Benfield and Julie Koeppel are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Mishicot High School seniors Jacob Benfield and Julie Koeppel. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

Jacob Benfield is interested in a career in electrical or mechanical engineering.

Jacob Benfield

Name: Jacob Benfield

Parents: Paul and Melissa Benfield

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.745

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I’ve been involved in sports including wrestling, football, track and cross country through high school. Other involvement includes doing musicals all four years of high school, doing a mentorship program since sophomore year, and participating in solo and ensemble for the past two years.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am participating in the Rising Phoenix program through the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. I’ll be graduating high school with my associate’s in arts and sciences with a total of 71 college credits. This was an amazing opportunity to have, and I feel it helped me become a more developed person overall. I would like to give all credit and glory to God, who gives me my strength.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? The tech ed classes I’ve taken have given me confidence and the idea to pursue engineering. I’ve always been interested in how things work, and with the classes I’ve taken it’s gotten me interested in electrical or mechanical engineering as a career.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? Some advice I would have is to just try it, whatever it may be. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t good or if it’s hard to do, it’ll be something you can learn from and be able to remember back on.

What are your plans after high school? I plan on continuing my education through Luther College in Iowa in the engineering field. I’m also interested in wrestling on their team while I study there.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be married and settled down with a quality career and family. It sounds simple, but that’s the kind of life I want.

Teacher recommendation: “I have had the pleasure of knowing Jacob the last four years as an advisee as well as a math student. Jacob is a personable young man and is thoughtful of others. He has consistently displayed maturity, cooperativeness, honesty and dependability. Jacob has been a conscientious student with unlimited potential. His strong work ethic will lend itself well for a successful future.” — Kelly Krause, math teacher/adviser

Julie Koeppel will major in ag business with a possible minor in horticulture.

Julie Koeppel

Name: Julie Koeppel

Parents: Michael and Michele Koeppel

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.793

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have participated in volleyball and basketball during my four years in high school and have been a three-year varsity athlete for both. Outside of sports, I have been a member of FFA (where I currently serve as president), FBLA, FCCLA, and Power of Positive Students.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am most proud of being accepted into the Rising Phoenix program, which has allowed me to earn dual credits while still in high school. Being a part of this program has allowed me to take a variety of classes to prepare me for my future. I will graduate high school with an associate of arts and sciences.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? I plan on pursuing a career in agriculture, specifically in agribusiness. At Mishicot, I have been able to take courses such as Intro to Ag, Intro to Horticulture, Ag Business, Floral Design, and Mishicot Managers, which helped me decide on my career path.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? I strongly encourage you to become involved in extracurricular activities, whether that be sports or clubs. Being involved allows you to find new friends and create memories with them while volunteering for your community.

What are your plans after high school? I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in ag business with a possible minor in horticulture.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be well-established in my career, have a family and have traveled to at least five other countries.

Teacher recommendation: “Julie is my right-hand woman in agriscience and FFA. She is kind-hearted, organized, thoughtful and professional. Julie gives her whole heart into any task that she takes on and has a keen eye for detail, which will help her in her future in agribusiness. I appreciate her ability to see the positive in any situation and take on a leadership role in any setting.” — Jamie Propson, agriscience teacher and FFA adviser

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Mishicot seniors Jacob Benfield, Julie Koeppel are Stellar Students