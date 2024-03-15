Mishawaka's Finn BoBos is The Tribune's high school student of the week for March 15

Congratulations to Finn BoBos of Mishawaka High School. He was voted by Tribune readers as the South Bend Tribune Student of the Week for March 15.

Winner: Finn BoBos, Mishawaka High School

Finn BoBos, Mishawaka High School: Finn is a hard-working, conscientious student that both teachers and students enjoy having in class. He is attentive to his studies and presents a calm, easy-going demeanor that diminishes the stress of an honors chemistry class. He is not the type of student that immediately seeks help at the first sign of difficulty but spends time reviewing notes and searching for understanding from previous lessons. When he does have questions, they are well-formed and thoughtful. It is impressive that he can find balance between academics, band, sports and still excel academically. His transformation from 10th to 11th grade as an academic and leader has been impressive to be a part of. Finn is a great example of what we want all science students to strive for.

Nominee: Dominic Damp, Clay High School

Dominic Damp, Clay High School: Dominic Damp is a current junior; good student; active in sports.

Nominee: Kaitlyn Molnar, LaVille Jr./Sr. High School

Kaitlyn Molnar, LaVille Jr./Sr. High School: LaVille would like to nominate Kaitlyn Molnar as the student of the week. Kaitlyn is involved in NHS, DECA, has a part-time job and currently has a weighted GPA of 12.02. She plans to go to Indiana University South Bend to study psychology and Spanish.

Nominee: Sera McClain, Penn High School

Sera McClain, Penn High School: Sera McClain is celebrated for her dedication and versatility, highlighted by her accomplishments in both STEM and the arts, including dancing, Girl Scouts, theater, engineering, robotics, and leading community projects like little libraries and STEM youth camps. Her commitment is evident in her personal development and contribution to community growth. Sera was previously recognized with the FIRST Robotics Dean's List Award at the district level, acknowledging her significant impact and leadership.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Finn BoBos is The Tribune's high school student of the week for March 15