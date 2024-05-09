Mishawaka police say man shot and hospitalized Thursday morning is isolated incident

Police lights

MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting Thursday morning as one man was hospitalized from a gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers were sent around 5:30 a.m. to the 400 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, where they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police reported that he was conscious and alert at the time.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Mishawaka Police said in press release that while this incident is under investigation, they believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the community.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police investigate morning non-fatal shooting, one man hospitalized