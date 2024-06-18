MISD 3-8 STAAR results released

Jun. 17—MIDLAND — The Texas Education Agency released the spring 2024 State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) 3-8 results of Friday, June 14. These results are a key indicator of student performance in the areas of math, reading, science, and social studies.

The percentage of MISD students meeting grade-level standards in reading increased in grades 4-7, with a 6 percent increase in 4th grade, according to spring 2024 preliminary reports released by TEA. MISD also saw gains in fifth and sixth-grade math, with a six percentage-point increase in 5th-grade math.

The district's board goals are based on the meets standard set by the state. The focus for improving at the meets level is set at a higher standard than simply passing. It is important to note that students' performance at individual schools, within districts and across the state is categorized by the TEA as not meeting grade level, approaching grade level, meeting grade level and mastering grade level. Scores approaching grade level and higher are considered passing by the state agency, providing a clear benchmark for our progress.

MISD students performed at or above the state in 4th-6th grade math at the meets level. Performing at the state level indicates the district is headed in the right direction to improve student outcomes.

"We are proud of the gains we saw in reading and math and acknowledge multiple areas of opportunity to improve," MISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard said in a news release. "Our goal is to achieve state level averages or above, and we are collectively working as a team to address the areas that are not yet at that level. I want to commend our teachers and students for their hard work over the year to bring us to this point and look forward to seeing more improvement in the coming year."

During the 2023-24 school year, the district implemented a consistent district-wide reading language arts curriculum in grades K-8. This new approach included phonics as the foundation to teaching Kindergarten, first-grade, and second-grade students to read.

End-of-year results show that kindergarten students reading at grade level increased from 59% last year to 64% this year. First graders also saw a rise from 57% to 64%, marking a 7% improvement. Overall, students from kindergarten through second grade improved from 56% to 60% in on-grade level reading. The district is excited to use this momentum moving into next school year and build upon the gains realized this year. Additionally, MISD recognizes that consistency is critical to the success of students across the district and looks forward to utilizing a consistent math curriculum next year.

The School Improvement team, led by Erin Bueno, is driving the work to improve student outcomes through tight data processes and working closely with the Teaching & Learning and Leadership teams.

"Receiving this data is key in our efforts to pinpoint areas for improvement," Bueno said. "Our strategies to improve include conducting a root cause analysis on the district and campus levels, executing strategic action plans, and collaborating with the appropriate staff to ensure student success."

Priorities for improvement include 7th-8th grade math,5th & 8th grade science, and 8th social studies, with a focus on enhancing curriculum rigor, providing targeted teacher professional development, implementing comprehensive student support programs, fostering parental involvement, and employing data-driven instructional strategies to ensure all students achieve proficiency and confidence in mathematics.

Combining the recently released EOC data with the release of the 3rd-8th data shows:

At the Meets Level:

— The district maintained or improved from last year's EOC in 4 out of 5 areas — English I, II, Biology, and Algebra I.

— The district maintained or improved from last year's 3-8 STAAR in 8 out 12 areas- Reading Language Arts in grade levels 3rd-7th and in Math grade levels third, fifth, and sixth grade.