Misconduct reports confirm allegations against ex-APD officers in DWI cases investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are newly released details in the scandal surrounding the Albuquerque Police Department’s DWI unit. News 13 has known for months the FBI was investigating claims officers were getting paid to get DWI cases dismissed though no agency had officially confirmed it.

Now, News 13 has it on record from APD, in the form of misconduct reports, prepared by the internal affairs department, and sent to the state’s law enforcement training center. The reports say IA is investigating allegations that the five officers committed felony crimes by working with a local attorney and accepting compensation to dismiss or failing to file DWI charges.

None of the officers have been criminally charged but all five have resigned from APD since the allegations surfaced in January.

One report also details a prior misconduct case involving one of them, LT. Justin Hunt, from back in 2007 when he was an officer. According to the report, he was issued a formal caution for being in his boss’s office, and then lying about what he was doing there but there’s nothing in the report, tying that incident, to the current scandal.

