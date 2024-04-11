Miscommunication at senior complex in Town of Tonawanda sparks patriotic outrage
Residents of a senior apartment building in the Town of Tonawanda were outraged thinking they couldn't display their American flags, but that's not the case.
Residents of a senior apartment building in the Town of Tonawanda were outraged thinking they couldn't display their American flags, but that's not the case.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
What does Tampa Bay need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
These super-soft, breathable loungers are so flattering and come in 25 gorgeous colors and prints.
Score $170 off a KitchenAid stand mixer and $100 off a Dyson stick vac.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
Yale has unveiled its first smart lock and keypad system that can be retrofitted onto most standard deadbolts.
Our all-star team of accessories will make your drive cleaner, easier and safer.
Use it on its own as a moisturizer or layer it under makeup for a flawless finish.
Kalen DeBoer is not Nick Saban. He's aware of that. But there are similarities between the two — most importantly, both are winners.
Sony just announced a trio of new speakers in a new line of audio products called the ULT Power Series. These speakers include an ULT button that provides a bass boost.
There's no shortage of X competitors in the months following the acquisition of the text-based social network formerly known as Twitter by Elon Musk. Now you can add one more startup to that lineup: Lyrak, a new X rival that aims to differentiate itself by focusing on real-time news and monetization options for creators, as on X, but with fediverse integrations, similar to Instagram's Threads. The fediverse refers to the open source social network of interconnected servers powered by the social networking protocol ActivityPub.
Hybrid cars and trucks have gained in popularity in the United States for decades. Learn the definition of a hybrid car and why there are different kinds, like serial, parallel and plug-in hybrids.
They shine a wide beam and are 'fast to react,' said an Amazon shopper. Built-in reflectors mean less harsh glare.
Car loan rates are based on many factors, including a buyer's credit score. Here's how to get the best car loan rate.
Samsung is building a smart ring, Apple might join in too, but neither are likely to succeed.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.