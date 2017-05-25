Miranda Kerr Loves Noni Juice - Do The Doctors?

Supermodel Miranda Kerr reportedly swears by the health and beauty benefits of Tahitian noni juice. But is the tropical beverage really a fountain of wellness?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon has just returned from Tahiti, and he says, “It’s no secret to the people of French Polynesia and Tahiti. They swear by it!”

But what does it taste like, ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork wants to know. “I can’t say it on TV,” is Dr. Ordon’s answer.

Dr. Stork takes a sip – and his expression says it all. “It is so funky!” Dr. Ordon laughs. “It takes getting used to,” Dr. Stork says. “It’s different.”

When Dr. Ordon was in Tahiti, he got to see and sample the fruit at the source. He learned that noni fruit is packed with B vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants. The juice is fermented for about four months, so it also has probiotic properties.

“If you haven’t given it a whirl, you should try it before you die,” concludes Dr. Stork. “Miranda, if you’re there – I’d love to drink some noni juice with you!” adds Dr. Ordon.