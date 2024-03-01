Miramonte student reported missing

(KRON) — A 17-year-old boy was reported missing by the Moraga and Orinda Police Departments on Thursday.

Steven Li was last seen leaving Miramonte High School at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say he was walking home along Camino Pablo in Moraga.

Steven is an Asian male who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. When he disappeared, he was wearing a gray hoodie, blue pants and green shoes.

Anyone who sees the missing teen is asked to call (925) 284-5010.

