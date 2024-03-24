Miramar sailor dies after being lost overboard during Red Sea deployment

The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Miramar native and U.S. Navy sailor Oriola Michael Aregbesola died during duty in the Red Sea on March 20, 2024. Aregbesola, 34, was an Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class lost overboard while serving on the USS Mason.

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team,” said Cmdr. Eric Kohut . “He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

After enlisting in the Navy on July 22, 2020, Aregbesola completed naval training in Illinois and Florida and joined the “Swamp Foxes” of the Helicopter Strike Maritime unit (HSM-74) in December 2020.

Aregbesola received the Navy “E” Ribbon and a Navy Unit Commendation award before his death. Sailor KB Johnson served alongside Aregbesola and remembered the positive impact he had on his coworkers.

“He had such a pure soul and I believe he had an impact on every person that had the honor to work alongside with him,” Johnson told the Florida Times-Union.

The cause of Arebesola’s death is under investigation.