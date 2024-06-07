‘Miracle’ smiley face appears in the sky as family of murdered Lafayette man visits his grave

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A cash reward in a cold case homicide investigation is still unclaimed. On the third anniversary of a Lafayette man’s death, his family is still not giving up hope his killer will be found.

Harold Carmouche, 37, was driving on I-10 near Rayne on June 6, 2021, when he was shot and killed. An unknown suspect or suspects in a dark-color vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

While Harold’s murder impacted his entire family, his two young daughters feel his absence the most.

“I cry a lot too when I’m in my bed, I cry so much for him,” Carmouche’s six-year-old daughter, Zariah Ledet, said.

“Do you miss him reading us a bedtime story?” Carmouche’s older daughter, eight-year-old Harley Carmouche, asked. “Oh, yes,” Zariah said.

“He was a handsome man, and he was the best dad ever,” Harley added.

“I got him this,” Harley said, pointing to crystals. “I went to the store and spent all six of my money on this. We put them on his grave, and when we come back, we touch them, and it gives me a miracle.”

Harley’s miracle on the third anniversary of her dad’s murder appeared over their heads. They watched as a skywriter placed a smiley face in the sky.

“Look at the smiley face! That’s so cool! Our dad drew us a smiley face!” Harley shouted in excitement as an airplane drew the face in the sky.

Harley says her dad, Harold, wanted her to know he’s okay, but still, with no father to hold, it hurts.

“He’s still with us, Harley,” Harold’s sister, Lena Lewis, said to her niece. “Daddy’s just showing you he’s still with us, and you were the first person that saw the big smile. He knows that you miss him a lot, and he’s letting you know that he’s okay, and he’s with us. He’s still with us in spirit.”

It’s his spirit that keeps his family, including little Harley and Zariah, going.

Harold’s family says they’ll come to his grave every anniversary of his death and every birthday praying for justice. They add no matter how far Harold’s killer runs, they’ll never stop saying his name.

“We love you, little Harold, forever,” Lewis said. “We all miss you so much. We still talk about you every day. Your name is mentioned. We are just waiting for the person who did this to you to get caught.”

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office believe there are people who have knowledge about Harold Carmouche’s murder. You can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

