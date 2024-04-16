‘A miracle’: Slidell officer recovering at home following motorcycle crash
‘A miracle’: Slidell officer recovering at home following motorcycle crash
‘A miracle’: Slidell officer recovering at home following motorcycle crash
Betancourt faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.
Amazon Music has announced a generative AI-powered playlist feature. Enter a prompt (which can include emoji) and Maestro will try to find songs that match it.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.
Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.
Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.
Meta is temporarily shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29. This follows an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.
Score mega markdowns on top brands like Apple, Shark and Keurig, to name a few.
The DB12 Volante convertible brings huge power from an AMG-sourced V8, a gorgeous interior and a slick folding roof.
Big tech was back in favor with investors last week, despite a hot inflation report guaranteeing higher for longer interest rates.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
The Blink Mini 2 home security camera is 25 percent off in both colors — black and white — in a deal on Amazon, bringing the already budget-friendly system down to just $30. It can be used indoors or outdoors.
Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.
Power inverters can be very useful during road trips. They connect to your car's auxiliary port and charge your devices via the inverters outlets.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
Many American homeowners are staying put because it's not financially smart for them to sell, stunting the number of available homes and keeping prices high.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
We found fan-favorite microfiber sheets for a low $22 and a popular Sealy queen for nearly $700 off.