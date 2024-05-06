Miracle Riders roar into 9000-mile journey to benefit CSU nursing program and sick babies

Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders roared out of downtown Columbus Monday morning on a motorcycle ride expected to cover nearly 9,000 miles.

It’s not a fun ride, rather a way to raise awareness of Columbus State University’s nursing program while also raising funds for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) simulation lab at CSU.

Ressmeyer and 13 additional riders are scheduled to stop in 16 cities and towns named Columbus during this year’s trip. Their first official stop is Monday in Columbus, Mississippi, before finishing today in Jackson, Tennessee.

“This simulation lab will train these nurses how to be the very best nurse that they possibly can be,” Ressmeyer told those gathered Monday morning for the departure ceremony at CSU’s Frank D. Brown Hall in downtown Columbus.

The riders started supporting CSU’s nursing program in 2021 as their concern for infants and their health grew. They said partnering with the CSU nursing program was a logical step.

Columbus State University president Stuart Rayfield, center, speaks during a departure ceremony Monday morning for Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders. 05/06/2024

The following year they raised $225,000 to provide life-like mannequins, technology, and other improvements to the pediatric simulation lab at CSU so nursing students would gain more experience before entering the profession.

In 2023, they raised about $240,000 for CSU’s mother-baby simulation lab. Their goal, over time, is to raise $1 million for CSU’s nursing program.

“It’s very heartwarming to have the community support that we get every year,” Ressmeyer said. “It touches me, and it touches all of the guys.”

Joining Ressmeyer this year are Ronnie WIlson, Mike Jolley, Gary McDowell, Brad Hansen, Brian Brock, Joel Reed, Mike Frank, Steve Tennant, Doug Pullen, Bryan Blades, Robbie Green, Brett Ballard, and Ross White.

“We are privileged to be the beneficiaries of the hard work that they do during not only these three weeks, but throughout the year to bring awareness so that they can make sure that they are fulfilling their mission to help one child at a time,” said Columbus State University President Stuart Rayfield.

After a brief ceremony that included a prayer for their well being, The Miracle Riders started their trip and are scheduled to return to Columbus on Friday, May 24. A celebration and free concert on Broadway in downtown Columbus is scheduled to welcome them back.