‘It’s a miracle’: OKC Braum’s employees save woman’s kidnapped children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest after a mother’s van was stolen over the weekend with her two children still inside.

Court documents say the incident happened Saturday at a northwest Oklahoma City discount store.

Shamari Smith told News 4 she had ran inside the store with her four-year-old daughter to buy her an outfit she had been requesting.

She told News 4 her twin one-year-old children, Noah and Nova were asleep in the backseat; and that she believed she had locked the door.

One-year-old's Noah (Left) and Nova (Right) {Shamari Smith}

Court documents say Chance Sanders was still able to get inside of her van before fleeing eastbound on NW 23rd Street.

“I went into the store for just a few seconds and I kept looking outside,” said Smith. “I didn’t see my car, so I hurried as I rushed outside. By the time I got outside, the car was already gone.”

Documents say Sanders ignored a red light on Meridian Avenue while speeding, lost control, crossed all lanes of oncoming traffic and struck a curb.

The vehicle then rolled on its side before coming to rest.

“It was terrifying,” said Smith. “I was calling 9-1-1, and when he told me that my car had been involved in the accident, that’s when I pretty much lost it you know, because I was like, I said my kids are in the car.”

News 4 employees spoke with Braum’s employee Billy Johnson, who told them he heard the accident and rushed to help.

Braum's employee Billy Johnson describes rescuing babies {KFOR}.

“All I heard was a tire, you know, slamming on the brakes,” said Johnson. “Next I know, I heard it sound like an explosion…I immediately just turned and went to the mini-van and got the first baby out while my employee reached over me and got the other one out.”

Johnson said, after making sure the babies were ok, he then proceeded to take off after Sanders, hoping to lead police to him.

A News 4 employee asked Johnson what compelled him to chase the suspect.

“I don’t really know,” said Johnson. “I was kind of upset you know.”

Smith said she’s thankful for Johnson and the other employee who intervened when they did.

“I just, I really really appreciate them,” said Smith. “Because without them, I don’t know what could have happened to my babies.”

She said Noah and Nova thankfully only walked away with a few scrapes and bruises, even though they had to be taken to OU Children’s Hospital.

“They are some soldiers,” said Smith. “They’ve been through a lot and they’re still really small, you know. So, it’s just, it’s a miracle.”

Smith said her van was totaled, which has left her in a bind on top of medical bills, but she’s just thankful her children are alive.

“I’m just so thankful,” said Smith. “It was a day before Mother’s Day, you know, and I’m just grateful to still have my kids.”

Sanders has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, larceny, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He’s being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

