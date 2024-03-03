'Miracle Mia' brings community together, spreads love
Hundreds of people from different parts of the Valley, different backgrounds, and different faiths all gathered for one common reason Saturday: To honor a young life that was taken too soon.
Hundreds of people from different parts of the Valley, different backgrounds, and different faiths all gathered for one common reason Saturday: To honor a young life that was taken too soon.
While LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA before he retires, he still “wants Bronny to be his own man.”
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
LeBron James has reached yet another NBA milestone.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Former President Donald Trump's victories in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday give him momentum for Super Tuesday, although the caucus votes featured limited participation.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
This week, we talked to David Vélez, the co-founder and CEO of Nubank, the $50 billion São Paulo, Brazil-based digital bank that offers credit cards, checking accounts and life insurance to consumers. How Nubank has managed to increase its market cap by over 40% in eight months' time and post $1 billion in net profit for 2023. Why some investors are sticking it out in LatAm, and why it's a great place to still put venture dollars.
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
Pickett struggled mightily in his sophomore season, both on the field and with injuries.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
The prisoner’s dilemma is a classic thought experiment that explores how people can collaborate for mutual gain — or how one might screw the other over for a lesser reward. Can you guess which outcome venture capital might resemble? A group of Boston investors wishes it were different.
Epic Games, Spotify, Proton, 37signals and other developers had already signaled their displeasure with how Apple has chosen to adapt its rules to meet the requirements of the new EU regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), calling it "extortion" and "bad-faith" compliance, among other things. Now those companies have formalized their complaints in a letter addressed to the European Commission, where they collectively argue that Apple has made a mockery of the new law and urge the EC to take "swift, timely, and decisive action against Apple" in order to protect developers. Apple's new DMA rules have been widely criticized by developers and tech companies, including Meta, Mozilla and Microsoft.