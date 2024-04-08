Minute-by-minute forecast for eclipse path of totality in New Hampshire

TechCrunch

Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed. With the Apple Car firmly in the rearview, the company is reportedly exploring yet another notoriously difficult path: home robots.