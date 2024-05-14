PIKETON - Logan Minter with Ohio State University, South Centers in Piketon, was awarded $49,529 for the project, "Expanding Opportunities of Season-Long Row Covers in Cucurbit Production using Native Pollinators."

"This project will engage in cooperative research to apply use of season-long row covers and native pollinators to enhance sustainability of cucurbit crops on production farms," said Minter.

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's 2024 Partnership Grant Program. The Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration, and education activities related to sustainable agriculture. Learn more about the NCR-SARE Partnership Grant Program online at http://www.northcentralsare.org/Grants/Our-Grant-Programs/Partnership-Grant-Program

The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project's relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE's goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.

NCR-SARE's Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. A collection of farm and non-farm citizens, the AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Minter receives sustainable agriculture grant