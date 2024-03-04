A Mint Hill man was killed in a shooting on Saturday evening in the Mount Holly area, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Juan Luis Correa, 38, was shot during an altercation outside a home in a rural area northwest of Mount Holly, according to police.

Police were called to the scene about 7:35 p.m. Despite attempts to save his life with medical care, Correa died from his injuries. Detectives have identified the other person involved in the shooting. They declined to name that person in a release issued Monday afternoon.

No further information was released.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Mint Hill man killed in shooting