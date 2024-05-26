Minor with warrant arrested on several gun charges in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A minor and an adult were arrested in a park after police witnessed gun activity, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa Special Enforcement Team (SET) officers patrolled Andy’s Unity Park around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday. The officers located several subjects standing near a parked vehicle on the park’s northwest side. Police said they witnessed one of the subjects removing a concealed firearm from his waistband and placing it in the car.

Officers located a loaded Poly-80-style handgun with a 33-round extended magazine after detaining the individuals. According to police, the firearm was loaded with one 9mm round in the chamber and 29 additional 9mm rounds in the magazine. The suspect carrying the gun was found to be a minor, said Santa Rosa PD.

4 arrested after counterfeit money scheme in Fremont

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

The minor was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. The juvenile was charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession of ammunition, minor in possession of a concealed handgun and minor in possession of a concealed handgun. The adolescent also had an outstanding warrant out of Mendocino County.

One of the suspects was identified as Santa Rosa resident Eligio Reynoso-Hernandez. Police said Reynoso-Hernandez was carrying a knife, which violated his probation. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.