Minor killed in Edgehill Avenue shooting; homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a deadly Saturday night shooting in the Edgehill area.

According to authorities, the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 in the 1200 block of Edgehill Avenue.

Police said one juvenile died and one suspect was taken into custody following the shooting. However, officials have yet to release their identities.

No additional details have been shared about the investigation into Saturday night’s homicide.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

