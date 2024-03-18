Minor injuries reported in rollover crash on I-79 in Butler County

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on I-79 in Butler County Monday.

The crash happened on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township.

People involved in the crash were treated and released on scene with minor injuries, Portersville Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said.

