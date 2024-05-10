Minor delays expected as crews work on I-40 between Gallup and Thoreau

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on Interstate 40 between Gallup and Thoreau should expect delays and possible lane closures as the New Mexico Department of Transportation and a contractor begin mill and inlay work.

Work started on Friday at various locations on eastbound and westbound I-40 between mile markers 26 and 54.7. The contractor’s work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. All work is expected to be complete by the end of May.

