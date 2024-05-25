Minor critically injured, man charged following Kentucky shooting

GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Friday night shooting in Southern Kentucky that left a juvenile seriously injured.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting incident along McKenna Street at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

Man shot multiple times at WeGo bus station in downtown Nashville

When authorities arrived at the scene, they determined 20-year-old Christopher Rye, of Glasgow, had been arguing with a minor, which reportedly led to Rye brandishing a firearm and firing multiple times toward the juvenile and other individuals.

Officials said the minor was hit in the abdomen area and was treated by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS before being transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where, as of Saturday, May 25, the juvenile is listed in critical condition.

According to police, Rye was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of wanton endangerment.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

In a Saturday Facebook post, law enforcement said Rye was being held in the Barren County Detention Center by Detective Sgt. Aaron Cowan.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.