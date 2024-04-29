Minor, 13, arrested after Cape Coral police say he fled, eluded before hit-and-run

A teenager, too young for even a learner's permit, faces several charges after Cape Coral police say he fled and eluded them, engaging in several hit-and-runs along the way.

Police say the 13-year-old was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding; grand theft of a motor vehicle; and resisting officers without violence in an incident in which he stole a car and fled from police.

Shortly after 9:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Everest Parkway after The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested police attempt to locate the minor, who was reported missing in their jurisdiction and had possibly stolen a vehicle.

Officers made contact with the teenager's family member at the home, who said the minor took off in a white Mercedes SUV. That family member said they would leave in their own vehicle to try to look for the adolescent, according to police.

Officers began searching neighborhood streets before turning around to go back to the home. Officers saw the minor's family member had returned home, and as one officer pulled into the median in front of the house, a white Mercedes SUV matching the description was approaching west on Everest Parkway.

Police said the officer saw the minor in the driver’s seat and another juvenile in the passenger seat. But the minor continued driving on Everest Parkway.

An officer activated emergency lights and sirens and followed the vehicle, which began to accelerate while nearing pedestrians walking along Everest Parkway.

Officers followed the minor west to the intersection of Shelby Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard South, where the teenager drove through the median to enter the Fifth Third Bank parking lot on Del Prado Boulevard South, striking a curb and taking out shrubbery.

Police said he continued north into the parking lot of Walgreens on Del Prado Boulevard South, striking another curb and causing the front passenger tire to go flat. Authorities said the minor continued to flee.

Authorities said they then got a call from a resident on Southeast 33rd Street saying a white Mercedes SUV crashed into her neighbor's mailbox and two juveniles fled on foot. Officers found the vehicle and started searching for them.

One officer saw movement in a nearby bush and gave verbal commands for them to come out. Both juveniles were detained. The vehicle belonged to the other juvenile’s mother, police said.

The 13-year-old faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding; one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle; one count of resisting without violence; one count of reckless driving with property damage; one count of driving without a license; and two counts of hit-and-run.

The News-Press does not typically release the names of those juveniles arrested in crimes. In doing so, we weigh the severity of the crime.

