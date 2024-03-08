Minnewaukan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for violent crimes

Mar. 7—GRAND FORKS — A Minnewaukan man was sentenced on Wednesday, March 6, to five years in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Dantae Jerome Whitetail, 21, received 12 months for the assault charge and a consecutive 48 months for brandishing a firearm, according to a press release from the North Dakota U.S. Attorney's Office.

Following the prison sentence, Whitetail will be on supervised release for three years.

Whitetail was involved in a May 2022 assault in St. Michael, according to the release.

"The United States Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime in tribal communities," said Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for the District of North Dakota.