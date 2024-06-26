Minnesota's e-bike rebate applications reopen on July 2

Jun. 25—ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota IT Services announced on Tuesday that the online application for individuals to apply for an e-bike rebate certificate will reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The application first opened on June 5, but was shut down after about 90 minutes. Fewer than 80 applications were successfully submitted before the site was overrun with traffic and the site was closed. The applications that were submitted within the publicized time frame will still be honored.

Due to popularity and high demand for the rebates, applicants may need to wait in a virtual waiting room before accessing the application, according to a news release. This will allow the system to control the surge of users when the application opens at 11 a.m. This is a similar process to what major sports teams use when selling tickets for playoff games.

Potential applicants will gain access to the rebate application in the order they enter the waiting room. Once in the application, they will have 15 minutes to complete and submit it.

The link to the application will be emailed out before July 2.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue expects the application window to be brief, as only around 10,000 submissions will be accepted. Once this limit is reached, the rebate application will close, and anyone still in the waiting room will be notified that they cannot apply this year.

Individuals must meet the eligibility requirements listed on the e-bike rebate webpage and will need to provide their: name and contact information, date of birth, Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), tax filing status in the previous calendar year and adjusted gross icome in the previous calendar year.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will review applications in the order they are received and respond to each applicant by July 9, 2024. Applicants will either be approved, asked to provide additional information, added to a waitlist, or denied.