For Minnesotans, Baltimore bridge collapse brings back memories of 35W disaster

For some Minnesotans, Tuesday's collapse of a freeway bridge in Baltimore brought back memories of the tragic, deadly collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis back in 2007.

The circumstances are very different — but scenes of the wreckage and the water search for survivors in Baltimore bear some similarities to what happened in the Twin Cities on Aug. 1, 2007.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday morning posted on social media: "This morning Baltimore woke up to a bridge collapse, a tragedy we know all too well in Minneapolis. As the city responds to this emergency, my thoughts are with the people of Baltimore. Minneapolis stands with you."

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar noted all those who rushed to help when the 35-W bridge fell, and said in a social media post she's "thankful for the Coast Guard and all the first responders."

And Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on social media noted how "this bridge collapse brings back tough memories for Minnesotans."

"One of the hardest days of all my time in public service was when the I-35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River," Smith wrote. "My thoughts are with Baltimore and the loved ones of anyone still missing."