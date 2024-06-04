Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to 16 felony charges in Grand Forks County

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Minnesota woman waived her Monday, June 3, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to 16 drug and theft charges in Grand Forks County.

Brooke Reed Edwards, 30, was booked in April for crimes that allegedly occurred in July 2022.

Edwards is charged with two Class A felonies, possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, and possession of at least 10 grams of fentanyl analog with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Both crimes have 20-year maximum sentences.

Edwards is charged with five Class B felonies: conspiracy to commit unauthorized use of personal identifying info to obtain more than $1,000 in credit, unauthorized use of personal identifying info to obtain more than $1,000 in credit, fentanyl possession with intent, schedule III depressant possession with intent, and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

She is charged with nine Class C felonies: forgery between $1,000 and $10,000, conspiracy to commit forgery between $1,000 and $10,000, theft between $1,000 and $10,000, conspiracy to commit theft between $1,000 and $10,000, schedule IV depressant possession with intent, marijuana possession with intent, unlawful drug paraphernalia possession, schedule III hallucinogenic possession and schedule IV depressant possession.

Her husband and co-defendant, Tyler Gene Berg, is in Hennepin County custody on unrelated charges. His initial Grand Forks County court appearance took place on Wednesday, May 29.

Edwards and Berg are both charged in three Grand Forks County cases.

In the first case, the couple is accused of creating Fidelity Investments accounts under someone else's name to deposit three forged checks from Vinyl Taco, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The allegedly forged checks totaled $9,570.

In the second case, the couple is accused of selling approximately 1.7 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant. The third case arose as a result of that encounter; a search warrant was executed on Edwards' and Berg's residence the next day.

Inside, law enforcement allegedly found approximately 127.3 grams of marijuana, 57.7 grams of methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of fentanyl powder, 26 M30 pills, 4.5 grams of ketamine, eight Xanax bars, four clonazepam pills, two amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills and a bottle of prescription gabapentin pills.

There were also items suspected to be related to selling drugs, such as a scale and designer baggies, the statement said.

Edwards allegedly admitted she and her husband would buy counterfeit M30 (fentanyl) pills in Minneapolis for less than $10, then sell them for $50 in Grand Forks.

Edwards' final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29.