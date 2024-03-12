Minnesota woman found dead at Wisconsin state park identified

Mar. 12—TOWN OF SUPERIOR, Wis. — Douglas County (Wisconsin) Sheriff Matt Izzard has identified 65-year-old Kim Creager of Washington County, Minnesota, as the woman found deceased in Pattison State Park on Saturday, March 9, three days after she was reported missing.

Foul play is not suspected, he said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office took the missing person report on Wednesday, March 6, according to a post on the

sheriff's office Facebook page

. Deputies quickly located the woman's car at Pattison Park in the town of Superior.

Following an extensive search, Creager was found deceased.

The sheriff's department thanked the St. Louis County sheriff's search and rescue team, multiple divisions from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, volunteer fire departments from the towns of Superior, Maple, Summit, Parkland, Cloverland, Lakeside, Dairyland, and the City of Superior Fire Department for their help with the search.