Minnesota Vietnam veterans being sought for 50th anniversary

May 18—ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for those willing to share their stories during a 50th anniversary event of the Vietnam War at the Mall of America.

It's part of the Vietnam War Commemoration Oral History Project for veterans to share their experiences about their service during the war.

To participate, veterans will be interviewed to record a video of their story, which will be archived and preserved as part of the project. Family members can also participate in interviews to help give a clearer picture of the effect that service had, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs.

The three-day event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War will be June 13 to 15 at the Mall of America in Bloomington. A commemoration program is set for June 14.

To learn more about the interview process or to participate, contact Bess Ellenson at

bellenson@tunheim.com.