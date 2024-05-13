Minnesota has a new state flag. Should Wisconsin's flag change, too?

Over the weekend, Minnesota unveiled its new state flag. It features a stylized outline of the state with an eight-pointed star and a field of light blue.

The new Minnesota flag replaces one that showed native peoples being driven off their land. "The new flag and seal reflect all Minnesotans and showcase the features of our state that we can all recognize – the water, the land, the North Star, and of course - the loon," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a press release.

Minnesota joins other states that have made changes to their state flags in recent years. Meanwhile, Wisconsin hasn't updated its flag in decades. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wants to know what you think of Wisconsin's state flag and whether you think it should also be changed. You can find a survey seeking reader input below.

What does the new Minnesota state flag look like?

Here's a look at Minnesota's new flag:

The new Minnesota state flag is shown.

What does Wisconsin's state flag look like?

A Saint Kate employee sets up the Wisconsin State flag before the election night watch party for state Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Wisconsin voters headed to the polls for the spring general election to determine a new justice on the Supreme Court as well as other local, nonpartisan offices. Protasiewicz is facing off against Daniel Kelly for a spot on Wisconsin's top court.

The flag features the state's seal surrounded by a sailor and miner, which symbolize the workers in the state. The tools shown on the flag — a plow, an anchor, a hammer and pickax — honor the trades: agriculture, mining, manufacturing and navigation. The badger, Wisconsin's state animal, is also shown.

The year 1848 refers to when Wisconsin joined the Union.

When is the last time the Wisconsin state flag was changed?

The Wisconsin state flag was first designed in 1863 at the request of Civil War regiments who wanted an official flag to take to war on the battlefield.

The flag was last changed in 1979, when legislature was asked to update the flag design so it would appear more distinctive and recognizable. They added the word "Wisconsin" and the statehood date in "1848" in white letters.

What do you think of the Wisconsin state flag?

