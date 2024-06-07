Minnesota State College Southeast receives a $217,000 gift, one of the largest in its history

Jun. 6—WINONA, Minn. — Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is the recipient of a $217,000 donation, the college said.

The gift of stock was one of the largest in the school's history. The money will be used for student scholarships.

"We are thrilled to accept this amazing gift," said Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation.

The donor, who preferred to remain anonymous, specified that the gift be used to establish a scholarship for students who are pursuing a degree or diploma from a program on the Winona campus. To qualify, students must reside in Winona County.

Last year, Minnesota State College Southeast launched a three-year pilot offering a tuition-free education to all graduates of a public, private or charter school or homeschool within the Winona school district. Called the College Opportunity Program, it covers the costs of tuition and fees and provides a stipend for books, supplies and tools to attend MSC-SE. The school has campuses in Winona and Red Wing.

The program was made possible by a group of investors who committed to fund the pilot for three years. They included Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal Company, which was founded by Kierlin, Gundersen Health, Miller Ingenuity, RTP Company, The Watkins Company and Winona Health.