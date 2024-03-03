Minnesota small plane crash in residential area leaves 2 dead

A small plane crash in a residential area of Minnesota left two men dead Saturday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital.

The two men were the only people onboard the single-engine Globe GC-1B when it crashed in Afton, Minnesota, a small town just east of Minneapolis around 10 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Just before 9:45am, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls from neighbors near the 15000 block of Afton Hills Blvd S. reporting what sounded like a small explosion," the sheriff’s office said.

A small plane crash outside of Minneapolis left two dead on Saturday.

The plane burst into flames when it crashed in the yard of a home near its detached garage.

Crews with the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department extinguished the flames and found the bodies of an 85-year-old from White Bear Lake and a 65-year-old from Baytown Township.

There were no reported injuries on the ground despite people being home at the time, FOX 9 reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.





