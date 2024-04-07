Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week set for April 8-12

Apr. 7—BEMIDJI — Ahead of Minnesota's Severe Weather Awareness Week, set for April 8-12, Beltrami County has released weather safety tips as the area transitions to the summer storm season.

According to a release, Beltrami County joins other Minnesota emergency management agencies participating in the program. Each day will highlight a topic addressing seasonal hazards.

Monday's topic is alerts and warnings. Minnesotans can access emergency weather alerts on mobile devices through apps, broadcast media or weather radio. Watches mean conditions are favorable for severe weather, while warnings mean severe weather is occurring or imminent.

Tuesday's topic is storms, hail and lightning. Minnesota is impacted by severe weather every summer, bringing hazards like strong winds, large hail, tornadoes and deadly lightning.

Straight-line winds from thunderstorms can produce winds over 100 mph, so there doesn't have to be a tornado for destructive winds. Large hail can be dangerous and damaging, destroying crops and causing property damage.

Beltrami County has experienced baseball-sized hail in recent years, stripping trees of their branches and leaves, the release said.

Wednesday's topic is flooding. Flooding, especially rapidly developing flash flooding, can be dangerous.

"Never drive through flooded roadways with water flowing over them," the release said. "The roadway may be compromised or washed out, and you don't know how deep the water is."

Six inches of flowing water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches can float some vehicles. Most flooding deaths resulted from people being caught in vehicles, especially at night, the release said.

Thursday is tornado drill day. There will be two tornado drills, the first will go off at 1:45 p.m. and is intended for schools, businesses and workplaces to practice their tornado plans.

The second drill, set for 6:45 p.m., allows families to practice their tornado plans at home. Outdoor warning sirens will be activated.

During a tornado, seek shelter in a sturdy structure and get below ground if possible. If no basement is available, get on the lowest floor of your building in an interior room with no exterior walls or windows.

If severe weather is possible on Thursday, the drill will not take place, the release said.

Friday's topic is extreme heat and wildfire awareness. When excessive heat is expected, avoid rigorous outdoor activity and schedule activities during the cooler periods of the day.

Drink plenty of water and seek medical treatment for heat injuries.

"Never leave children or pets in vehicles," the release said. "On warm sunny days, cars act like greenhouses and temperatures can quickly warm to deadly levels."

With persistent drought, wildfires have also been an increasing hazard for Minnesota, the release said. During high fire danger days, avoid burning or having potential ignition sources.

Red Flag Warnings are issued when a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds result in conditions favorable for rapid wildfire growth. Residents can protect their homes by having a defensible space by clearing trees and brush away from their houses.

For more information throughout the week, visit the Beltrami County Emergency Management Facebook page.