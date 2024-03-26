Minnesota Senate approves $110,000 settlement with former DFL chief of staff

A Minnesota Senate committee approved a $110,000 settlement Tuesday with the former chief of staff of the Senate DFL caucus, who alleged she faced discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act when she was terminated late last year.

Under the terms of the settlement, Carly Melin, a former state legislator, has to drop any potential legal action against the Senate. DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy denied any wrongdoing by the Senate in Melin's termination, but said they chose to settle to avoid a protracted legal battle.

"I believe the Senate has done nothing wrong, and it doesn't necessarily sit well to make a payment like this, but in the end I think this is the right thing to do," Murphy said. "If we do not settle this matter now and proceed to litigation, the costs to the state of Minnesota, win or lose, will be significantly more than the settlement amount."

Murphy said a settlement also "protects the institution" and limits any exposure. The Senate Rules Committee approved the settlement agreement on a 6-3 party-line vote.

Judith Bevis Langevin, an attorney with Nilan Johnson Lewis representing the Senate, said Melin alleged she was unlawfully fired from the Senate based on actions and views held by her spouse, former state legislator Joe Radinovich, which constituted "marital status" discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

Radinovich has been an adviser to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and works as campaign manager for Don Samuels, who is challenging DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in the Fifth District.

Melin, who did not appear in the Rules Committee meeting, said "both my husband and I are lifelong DFLers committed to the party's success, so I did not make the decision to take legal action lightly."

"But, I was told more than once I could no longer continue in my role at the Senate due to my husband's political actions and beliefs," she said in a statement. "I'm happy to have reached a resolution so my family and I can close this chapter and the harm it's caused me."

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson questioned the decision to settle rather than take the case to court.

"The argument of distraction and the argument of dollars, when weighed against principle, doesn't sit quite right," he said.

Senate counsel Alexis Stangl said the chamber has already spent roughly $93,000 in legal fees negotiating the terms of the settlement. The $110,000 figure represents about six months of Melin's previous salary with benefits.

After serving three terms as a DFLer in the state House, Melin worked for the Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council and as the government affairs director for Attorney General Keith Ellison. Melin, who went on leave from the Senate late last year, was initially hired under former Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen in 2021 and continued on in the job under former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic last year.

A Senate spokesman confirmed in December that Melin was leaving Senate employment, without commenting on the reason for her departure.

In February, Murphy announced the Senate had hired Bri Sharkey-Smith as the Senate DFL's new chief of staff.

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.