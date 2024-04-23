Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested on suspicion of burglary after being found in home

The Minnesota State Capitol is seen on June 29, 2021.

A Minnesota state senator was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary on Monday, police say.

Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell was arrested after being found inside a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, nearly four hours northwest of Woodbury, which she represents, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd told media outlets including CBS News and KMSP-TV.

Mitchell, 49, was booked at Becker County Jail on Monday and was being held on the burglary charge, though she has not yet been formally charged, police said.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Mitchell for comment

Mitchell’s late father lived on the block, records show

At around 4:45 a.m. Police responded to a homeowner reporting a burglary at around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Todd told the news outlets. Upon arrival officers found a woman inside the home who police later identified as Mitchell.

The Becker County Attorney's Office will decide whether to pursue the charges.

County property tax records show that Mitchell’s stepmother and her late father lived on the block where the alleged burglary occurred in 2022, the Star Tribune reported.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell serving her first term

Mitchell was elected in 2022 and is still serving her first term. Before her current position, she previously worked as a TV meteorologist and was an Air National Guard commander.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus declined to comment but said they're "aware of the situation," CBS News reported.

"The public expects legislators to meet a high standard of conduct," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement to CBS News. "As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the Legislature."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested on burglary charge