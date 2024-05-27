Minnesota Rep. Dave Lislegard will not seek reelection

May 26—AURORA — Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, will not seek reelection to the Minnesota House of Representatives this fall, he announced in a news release Sunday.

Lislegard, former mayor of Aurora, was first elected to the District 6B seat in 2018, and was reelected to represent the newly drawn District 7B in 2022, which covers roughly the U.S. Highway 53 corridor from Industrial Township to just south of Cook.

"This was a very hard decision for me because fighting for the Range is at the core of who I am, and what I have done for the past 20 years of my life," Lislegard said in a statement Sunday. "There is a cost to giving so much of your life to something that you are passionate about. When faced with decisions that impact the people you love the most, one's priorities must be directed to where needed most. At this point in my life my priority needs to be my family."

Lislegard and his wife Lisa live in Aurora. He has two adult daughters.

He serves as chair of the House Property Tax Division. He also serves on the House Tax Committee, House Environment and Natural Resource Finance and Policy Committee, and House Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee. He works in business relations for Lakehead Constructors Inc.

In his statement Sunday, Lislegard touted his history of support for the mining industry, as well as advocating to reduce property taxes and keep drug prices down. He also listed outdoor recreation and the Second Amendment in his list of priorities.

"I am humbled by the opportunities my constituents gave me as their representative, and I extend my great appreciation to them for entrusting me with this duty," Lislegard said.