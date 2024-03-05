Minnesota man's criminal sexual conduct case dismissed

Mar. 5—ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — Felony sexual assault charges against a Wannaska, Minnesota, man were dropped in late February.

Marc Raymond Stoltenberg, 26,

was charged in November

with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The crimes each have a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Court documents alleged Stoltenberg sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy twice in 2012. Stoltenberg would've been 15 at the time. The alleged victim reported it in March 2023. The prosecution dismissed those charges on Feb. 22.

Court documents do not specify why the charges were dismissed. However, on Feb. 19, Stoltenberg's mother filed an affidavit with photographic evidence that her son was not where the charges alleged he was on the Fourth of July in 2012 — when one of the assaults was reported to have occurred. At the time, Stoltenberg was out of state, as shown in his mother's social media post.