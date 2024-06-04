Minnesota man pleads guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition in Grand Forks County

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Moose Lake, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty on Monday, June 3, to four counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition and may be granted a plea agreement that would sentence him to 30 years in prison.

Manuel Martinez Jr., 47,

is accused of sexually abusing four girls

from 2012 to 2021, while he was living in Grand Forks, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The youngest alleged victim was approximately six years old at the time of the abuse.

The crimes have maximum penalties of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A proposed plea agreement recommends a sentence of 50 years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with 20 years suspended, leaving Martinez to serve 30 years in custody.

However, the plea agreement recommends that Martinez would serve this sentence consecutively with the time he's already serving for a Minnesota sex crime case.

In 2022, Martinez was sentenced to nearly 14.5 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16, a crime he pleaded guilty to a year prior.

An additional charge for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 was dismissed under a plea agreement.

Martinez is scheduled for sentencing in the Grand Forks County case at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed beforehand.