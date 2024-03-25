Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say a Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with Friday's bank robbery.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Melvin Gatlin, 57, entered the U.S. Bank at 5501 W. 41st Street on Friday morning, showing a teller a note informing them of the robbery. Gatlin had a hand in his pocket, the teller reported, but did not display a weapon.

After Gatlin was given some cash, surveillance video showed him leaving the bank and going to a nearby apartment complex, where he got in a vehicle and drove away. The license plate number was linked to an address in Richfield, Minnesota, where local police saw Gatlin arrive, and later took him into custody as he left the building.

Clemens said clothes matching those worn at the robbery were found, as well as cash, and an arrest warrant was issued and served for Gatlin, who has been charged with first-degree robbery and grand theft.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Minnesota man arrested in Sioux Falls bank robbery