Minnesota man, accused of sexual conduct with two juvenile girls, pleads not guilty

Apr. 19—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A man from Fertile, Minnesota, waived his Thursday, April 18, omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ilia Grigory Basargin was reported in April 2023 for alleged sexual conduct with two juvenile girls, one younger than 12 and the other younger than 9, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. When law enforcement spoke with him, he allegedly said he'd been "wasted" that day and passed out, later waking up to people kicking him and screaming at him.

He said he just remembers passing out, and "who knows what else happened from there," the statement said.

Basargin, 32, faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge, which was filed in November. His next court hearing, a pre-trial, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 30.