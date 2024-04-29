Minnesota House to vote on 3 gun control measures, including safe storage requirement

Members of the Minnesota House were set to vote Monday on three gun control bills — a safe storage requirement, a requirement to report lost and stolen guns in a timely manner, and stronger penalties for straw purchases.

The three measures have the most support of any gun control bills introduced at the Capitol this session, though they likely will only pass with support from Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers.

Legislative leaders signaled ahead of session that safe storage and stolen gun reporting would be the main gun-related bills advancing this year. Straw purchase penalties became a higher priority after the killing of two police officers and a firefighter in Burnsville in February.

The House took up the three measures Monday afternoon and debate was expected to carry on late into the evening.

Safe storage

First on the agenda in the House Monday was a bill sponsored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL-St. Paul, to create a reporting requirement for lost and stolen firearms.

If the bill became law, a person who owns or possesses a firearm would have to report the loss to a law enforcement agency within 48 hours of the time the person knew or reasonably should have known of the loss or theft.

The first violation would be a petty misdemeanor. Second offenses would be a misdemeanor and third violations would be a gross misdemeanor.

Supporters say a reporting requirement will aid law enforcement efforts to track stolen weapons, which are often used in crimes. Opponents question whether it’ll actually prevent crime.

The House also is expected to to take up a bill to mandate that firearms stored in the home to either be unloaded and locked or stored in a gun safe. Anyone found in violation could face felony penalties if the firearm is used in a crime.

The measure’s main sponsor is Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville.

Proponents say requiring guns to be locked up will curb thefts and prevent children from gaining access to weapons, though opponent say locking up guns can make them less useful for self-defense.

Straw purchases

Higher straw purchase penalties became a priority this session after the February shooting of Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

The shooter, Shannon Gooden, was prohibited from owning a gun after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2008 but was still able to obtain one. Ashley Anne Dyrdahl, Gooden’s girlfriend, was federally indicted in March for straw purchasing two AR-15-style firearms. Dyrdahl has pleaded not guilty.

Increasing penalties for those who buy guns for others not eligible to purchase guns — known as straw purchasing — has support from both Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican lawmakers.

But the House DFL version of that bill contains additional gun control provisions Republicans are unlikely to support, meaning Democrats likely will have to move forward without GOP backing.

The bill carried by Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, also would ban binary triggers, which give firearms a rapid rate of fire by allowing them to fire both when the trigger is depressed and released. Republicans raised concerns about straw purchase penalties and another restriction being bound together.

Senate hurdle

DFLers have a multiple-seat majority in the House, meaning they’ll likely pass. But the bills may have a tougher time in the Senate, where the DFL has 34 seats to Republicans’ 33.

Some DFL senators from northern rural districts may be hesitant to vote for gun control bills.

