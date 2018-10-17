Minnesota House hopeful calls marriage, fraud claims 'lies'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota Democratic candidate for Congress who is poised to become the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. House has denounced claims that she married her brother and committed immigration fraud as "disgusting lies," and says allegations of campaign finance violations are politically motivated.

Ilhan Omar, who is running in Minnesota's liberal 5th District, continues to be dogged by conservatives who have raised questions about her past. As the election approaches, the attacks are intensifying: Last week, Minnesota Republicans in the 5th District began a digital billboard campaign and launched a website that highlights the allegations, many of which were first raised by conservative media outlets in 2016 as Omar was running for her seat in the Minnesota Legislature.

Omar broadly denied the allegations in a statement to The Associated Press, but declined to provide documents or answer specific questions when pressed.

"We choose not to further the narrative of those who oppose us," Omar's statement said, adding that she believes the claims are being made by people who want to stop a black, female Muslim from sitting in Congress.

She faces Republican opponent Jennifer Zielinski, a virtually unknown first-time candidate, in a congressional district that includes all of Minneapolis and hasn't been represented by a Republican since 1962. The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general.

Here's what we know about the allegations and Omar's responses:

MARRIAGES

Conservative bloggers alleged in 2016 that Omar was married to two men at the same time. Polygamy — having more than one wife or husband at once — is illegal in the U.S.

A timeline provided by Omar, and detailed marriage and divorce records, suggest she was not married to two men at once.

According to marriage records in Minnesota's Hennepin County, Omar applied for a license in 2002 to marry her current husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, who Omar says went by Ahmed Abdisalan Aden at the time. Records show a marriage certificate wasn't issued and Omar has said they didn't pursue a civil marriage but instead married in their Muslim "faith tradition."

Details about Omar's faith wedding haven't been made public, but traditional Muslim and Somali marriages typically involve a process that includes approval by elders and a ceremony conducted by an imam.

Omar and Hirsi had two children, but ended their relationship in 2008, she has said.

Omar then married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she said is a British citizen, on Feb. 12, 2009, according to a marriage certificate issued in Hennepin County. Omar said that relationship ended in 2011 and the two divorced in their faith tradition, but Omar didn't take legal action to divorce him until 2017.

The divorce records say that Omar and Hirsi reunited and had a third child together in June 2012. Omar legally married Hirsi in early 2018, a month after her divorce from Elmi was finalized.

IMMIGRATION

Conservative online sites have alleged that Elmi is Omar's brother and she married him to commit immigration fraud.

It's unclear exactly what type of fraud is alleged, but spouses of U.S. citizens typically have a quicker path to citizenship than siblings, though neither is guaranteed citizenship. In addition, marriage fraud is a federal crime and could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

Sorting out these claims is difficult without access to immigration records, birth certificates or other documents that could prove parentage or family lineage.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said records about individuals cannot be released without written permission from that individual. Omar's campaign has said she and others can't get birth certificates because the infrastructure in Somalia collapsed during a civil war that displaced over 2 million Somalis.

Omar and her campaign have declined to provide the AP with a list of her siblings, but she has said publicly that she is the youngest of seven children. Elmi's birthdate on the couple's marriage certificate would make him three years younger than her.

Omar said in a 2016 statement: "Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive." The AP's efforts to speak with Elmi were unsuccessful.