Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) warned President Joe Biden not to engage in former President Donald Trump’s “buffoonery” before marking how the two compare to each other ahead of their CNN-moderated debate on Thursday.

“We know these debates are not real life, I’ve been governor long enough, I served under both, with President Trump and President Biden,” Walz told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Wednesday.

“And with President Trump, it was always fighting with my neighbors to get ventilators during COVID and telling my citizens to drink bleach. With Joe Biden, it’s about real solutions.”

The governor took aim at the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed over 400,000 people during his term in the White House, as well as his false claim that household cleaning products could be a remedy for the virus.

Keilar later referred to reports that the president is preparing for a “disciplined” version of Trump.

“I will say disciplined and Trump, those are not, I think, two words that we normally associate with one another,” said Keilar, who asked the governor whether people will see such a version of the former president in the debate.

Walz declared that Trump “doesn’t prepare for anything,” pointing to the former president not listening to briefs and governors amid the pandemic.

“I got off the phone this morning with Joe Biden, who’s concerned about the Rapidan Dam in Mankato and the flooding we’re seeing. That’s a big difference,” said the governor, who has previously noted that the contrast “couldn’t be greater” between the two candidates.

The governor went on to predict that Trump’s going to have a “hard time” because of his record as president.

“He’s an entertainer. Now he can talk about his felonies. I just expect him to not be able, for 90 minutes, not to talk about himself in the way that he normally does, which is, you know, untruths and hyperbole,” Walz said.

