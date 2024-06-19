Minnesota farm fields are waterlogged, complicating growth

BRAINERD — Jourdaine Wedll sat in the back of his van, selling tea on a rainy day at the Brainerd farmer's market.

Bags of wild rice and a braid of sweet grass, even coffee roasted by Winona LaDuke's company, were also laid out on the table under his tent.

After years of drought, he welcomes the rain.

"[The drought] was really hard on my pumpkins," said Wedll, who founded Deer Trail Teas outside Garrison. "I used to get three or four [pumpkins] on each plant. I couldn't even get one the last three years."

At least three seasons of dry weather left Minnesota's farm lands and forest foragers frustrated. Now, halfway through a moist June, crop growers and produce farmers are in a much different position.

A few stalls down, 15-year-old Christian Thorson told stories about the borderline pernicious quality of the heavy early-summer rainfall.

"Our asparagus kind of got flooded out. Some of our tomato plants did, too," said Christian, who works for family-owned Thorson's Farm Fresh Produce in central Minnesota. "But we've got a lot of stuff starting to blossom again."

