Minnesota elections: Who's running in 2024? Here's who you need to know

Who's running in 2024?

The St. Cloud Times is compiling a master list of Minnesota elections for readers to keep an eye on heading into November. This will be updated as candidates enter and exit the race, so follow along for updates.

Super big wins for the president(s) on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday gave swift victories to both of the races frontrunners: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Neither candidate won enough delegates on March 5 to secure their party nomination, however, their sweeping wins resulted in their top competitors dropping out of the race.

Biden won Minnesota with over 70% of the vote and Trump won by 69% of the vote.

Here are the candidates still running for their party's nomination and the number of delegates pledged to them so far.

Democrat: President Joe Biden (1,611), Jason Palmer (3), Cenk Uygr (0), Marianne Williamson (0)

Republican: Former President Donald Trump (1,075)

There are four candidates running third party. There is not a national convention where delegates are allotted to these candidates.

Third party: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Independent), Chase Oliver (Libertarian), Jill Stein (Green), Cornel West (Independent).

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago, Illin. on August 19 and the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisc. on July 15.

Minnesota candidates for U.S. Congress

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms. All eight of Minnesota's U.S. representatives are up for re-election in November. Minnesota party primaries are Aug. 13.

First District: Republican Rep. Brad Finstad

Finstad is seeking re-election. Rochester attorney Rachel Bohman is running as a Democrat for the seat.

Second District: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig

Craig is seeking re-election. She faces Republican challengers Marine Corps veteran Joe Teirab, criminal defense lawyer Tayler Rahm and former Mayor Mike Murphy of Lexington.

Third District: Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips

After announcing his long shot bid for the presidency, Phillips said he would not seek re-election for his congressional seat. Democratic State Senator and practicing OBGYN Kelly Morrison is in the running for the office as well as long-time Republican state politician Tad Jude.

Fourth District: Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum

McCollum is seeking re-election and has held the seat for over 20 years. She faces Republican challengers army veteran Mike Case and repeat opponent and real estate broker May Lor Xiong. McCollum beat Xiong in 2022 with 67% of the vote.

Fifth District: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar

Omar is seeking re-election and will face repeat Democratic challenger Don Samuels in the party's primary, who she beat in 2022 by a slim margin. Other Democratic candidates include attorney Sarah Gad and veteran and consultant Tim Peterson. Omar is also facing opposition from Republican retired journalist Dalia Al-Aqidi and independent Shujaa Tongrit-Green.

Sixth District: Republican Rep. Tom Emmer

Emmer is seeking re-election. He faces two Democratic challengers: Army veteran Jay Reeves and manufacturing professional Austin Winkelman.

Seventh District: Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach

Fischbach is seeking re-election and faces two Republican challengers: Businessman Stephen Boyd and religious leader Annette Watson.

So far, no Democrats have announced their bid for the seat.

Eight District: Republican Rep. Pete Stauber

Stauber is seeking re-election and is faces opposition by repeat Democratic challenger and former state lawmaker Jen Schultz.

Members of the U.S. Senate serve six-year terms. Democratic incumbent Senator Amy Klobuchar will face re-election and already has a number of Republican challengers who have thrown their hats in the ring: Joe Fraser, John Berman, David Hilbrich, Patrick Munro, Mike Ruoho Royce White.

Minnesota House of Representatives

Minnesota State Senators serve four-year terms and are not up for re-election until 2026.

All 134 Minnesota State Representative seats are up for re-election in November. To have a majority, a party needs 68. Currently the DFL holds the majority.

So far, 16 sitting members have announced they will not seek re-election.

To find your representative, visit the Minnesota House of Representatives website.

Local races

For local races, visit the Secretary of State's website to see a sample ballot of what you'll be voting on for the state party nominating primaries in August.

Early voting for state party primaries begins July 23. Regular voting is August 13.

—Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com or on X @woodyreports.

