Minnesota elections: Early voting for state primaries starts

Early voting in Minnesota's state party primary contests starts Friday.

Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

Who can vote early?

Anyone who is eligible to vote can cast their ballot early.

18-years-old

A Minnesota resident for at least 20 days

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction or under court order that revokes your right to vote

How do I vote early?

Minnesota offers both in-person and mail-in voting for both early and regular voting.

How do I register to vote?

Not sure if you're registered? Check your status here.

If you're not registered, you can register online, by mail ahead of time, or in person at your polling location.

What races are on my primary ballot?

A swath of congressional races are on the primary ballot this season, depending on where you live.

All eight of Minnesota's congressional districts are up for re-election this year. Check here to see who is running in your district.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also up for re-election.

Early voting runs until Aug. 12. Regular voting is Aug. 13.

