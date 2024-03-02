Minnesota Congressman Phillips reflects on "campaign of principle" ahead of Super Tuesday

Tuesday, Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips will put his home state support to the test when Minnesota votes with 15 other states in the Super Tuesday presidential nominating primary.

Phillips received backlash from his party when he broke rank to take on President Joe Biden, running on being a younger Democratic alternative to the 81-year-old incumbent.

The two-term representative has received even less support in the polls, heading into next week without having won an early primary state.

Polling data and early primary results predict Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump the Republican nominee.

The St. Cloud Times sat down with Phillips days before he headed into Super Tuesday to reflect on his campaign so far and what he's doing to ensure we don't see a repeat of the 2020 election.

The following conversation has been edited for clarity.

Times: You placed in fourth in the Michigan primary, behind self-help book author Marianne Williamson who is now unsuspending her campaign. What's going through your head?

Phillips: Well, I came to know Marianne during the early parts of my campaign and came to really appreciate and respect her. She has been introducing herself to the country for many years now with great passion. Many of her propositions are anything but crazy, or bizarrely leftist, they're actually quite reasonable. I think it's also disappointing that she's not afforded any platform to introduce herself or make her case as well. I've discovered the great deficiencies in the party process. I welcome her back, if you will, to the race. I think it's good to have competition. She sees the same thing I do, which is a slow-motion train wreck going on right in front of us, which is completely preventable. And yet, the powers that be, clearly, either unwilling or unable to do anything about it. I do think that, like I said before, I'm glad Marianne's back in the race, I wish that others had entered the race when they had ample opportunity and time to make their case, and I made those calls, both privately and publicly. They weren't heated. And then we find ourselves in the very predicament that I was warning us about, literally since July of 2022, when I first made the case that President Joe Biden should pass the torch.

Super Tuesday is right around the corner, and so far you haven’t earned any delegates. What are you doing differently in your home state to win over voters?

My campaign is, was, from the get-go, one of principle and a conviction that, sadly, President Biden, the man I admire, is not fit to succeed in the next election. I knew full well going into this that winning states, earning delegates, taking on not just the incumbent president, but my entire party, would be no easy task. But the core mission remains the same, which is to remind Democrats, those opposed to Donald Trump, independent, never-Trump Republicans that there's a choice and that we better wake up from this delusion soon, before it's too late. So, I will continue to make the case and to encourage participation in primaries and remind people that the real responsibility is not from the candidates, but from voters. I intend to continue that through Super Tuesday and every day I assess how I can best participate in ensuring that Donald Trump comes nowhere near the White House ever again.

Do you foresee a future where you could win a Super Tuesday state?

First of all, with very, very low name recognition, and without the platform and resources of the Democratic Party, it's very hard to introduce myself, and that's the truth. But if more people would vote in primaries, and some of those platforms were available to challengers like me, there's no question. But considering the circumstances, I think it's very unlikely to perform a whole lot better considering I entered this with such low name recognition, and that's the strategy of the Democratic Party. It works very efficiently. But it is also an unfortunate affront to success and to the essence of democracy, which is disappointing, but something that we have to reckon with.

Has former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley given you a response on your proposal for a ‘unity ticket’? If it were to come to fruition, do you think it would appeal to moderate Minnesota voters?

Neither she nor I have been presented to a conversation. I think she and I are both focused on getting at least through Super Tuesday to assess where things stand. My case, as it always is, based on data and the data is very clear. Nikky Haley trounces Joe Biden, in a head-to-head matchup, trounces. The Marquette poll I think had her beating him by 16 points nationally. So, my contention is Donald Trump will win the nomination, but Nikki Haley would crush Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup and that's the evidence. So, my only proposition was that if people are opposed to Donald Trump, and I'm clearly in that camp, that people should keep their hearts and minds open to alternative ways to ensure that he doesn't return to the White House and that also means Democrats might have to reassess their perspectives if their core mission is to prevent that return to the White House.

There's nobody better positioned to do that than Nikki Haley, and that's just the truth. So, we've not had a conversation. If it comes to that, would I have one with her? Of course I would and I think there are many others who could and should because the mission continues, and I know that that is something that actually unifies a lot of Nikki Haley supporters, my supporters, and the overwhelming majority of Americans who do not want to see Donald Trump returned to the White House.

You’ve announced you won’t seek re-election for Congress. What have you taken away from your time representing District 3?

Let me let me just say that running for office here in Minnesota was the most joyful experience of my entire life, running for president in the United States, even more so. The most important message is that we cannot let "anger-tainment" have us believe that we're more divided than we really are. I've discovered the beauty of our country, the great blessings, the great challenges, the great heartbreak of so many people, and if anything, I've only fallen more in love with my country, which has only impassioned me to continue to do what I can to protect it, preserve it, and promote it both for my children and their generation and future ones. On the other side, what I've discovered is that our two-party duopoly is perhaps the most dangerous. It's probably one of the greatest dangers facing our country, and the very danger that George Washington warned us about in 1796 in his farewell address when he talked about the great risk of political factions, and his great concern has now manifested itself clearly, and that's the sad truth. I intend to speak the truth about it and do what I can to ensure that our system is reformed to a place where Americans once again actually have a government for the people by the people.

Some ex-supporters have expressed anger over you giving up this safely Democratic seat for a long-shot bid for the presidency while also missing House votes. Do you think running was worth it?

Absolutely. I'd do it 1,000 times. In 2016, I gave up a very cool life in Minnesota to resist Donald Trump, flipping the seat that hadn't elected a Democrat since 1958. On January 6, I was trapped in the House chamber because of Donald Trump. In 2024, he's walking right back to the White House while we sleepwalk away. I would have done it 1,000 times again. It's not about me, it's about protecting the country and protecting democracy. The good news is that the third district is going to be in the competent hands of Dr. Kelly Morrison who I wholeheartedly support and endorse.

And this notion of missing votes, I told [Democratic House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries that I would return for any vote of consequence for what he needed me. I've upheld my promise and will continue to do so. What I'd like people to know another untold truth about Congress in Washington is that the most important work is not done by members of Congress, but actually by the very hard-working, underpaid, extraordinary Americans are the ones that keep the offices running, that take care of case files, that provide constituent services, take nasty calls from people, take heartbreaking calls from people and do the most important work every single day. I'm a proud representative and will continue to be the representative. But the notion that somehow, I'm not doing my job well, everybody who runs for president, you have to introduce yourself especially when you're denied platform, and that's why I have to crisscross the country doing so. I will continue to miss some votes, but I will be there for the ones where my vote is absolutely needed.

You said that you would do this '1,000 times' over, would you do anything differently?

Yes, I'd do a lot differently. But in light of the circumstances and the short time available to me, the blackballing of the Democratic Party of very experienced able political operatives, I've surely done the best I could with limited resources. Had I had more time and more resources to prepare, I really believe I would've been able to attract somebody with name recognition and competency to run in the primary, and I failed in that effort, and I will continue this mission until I see that there's literally no other way to prevent the inevitable.

How much longer do you plan on being in the race?

Well, I think that I'm on about 43 state ballots, which was a Herculean effort, and while I have been unsuccessful in mounting the type of campaign that I would have liked to, my mission of principle has not changed one iota of anything, it's been only reinvigorated, reinspired and become more important because everything I've been saying for a year and a half is now proving true. Even the pundits are starting to come around to the reality that I've been expressing now for a year and a half. So, I will continue on for now. And like I said, every single day, I'm assessing various strategies to play some role in ensuring that we prevent tragedy in November and that's what this is all about. I've given up my career in Congress, I clearly have enemies amongst people who see it differently. But I know we're all aligned when it comes to the most important objective which is to keep America safe and secure and enhance democracy, not ruin it.

What does your role in politics look like outside of this election cycle? You talk about this 'train wreck' that the Democratic Party is undergoing, what are you planning to do to help it?

Well, my life experience has been marked by providing competition for industries, categories, products that in my estimation, and my partner's estimating, needed it. And now I've discovered yet another duopoly that's in need of disruption and I believe it's the political industrial complex, and I will surely be playing some role to either reform my own party and or ensure that there's viable, authentic, competent, competition to provide American voters the options that they are clearly demanding. Then, more importantly, perhaps, is to compel American voters to start participating, no person can single-handedly change the dynamic. Americans have to start taking responsibility seriously and participating in primary elections and general elections. And if we can't solve that problem and inspire people to participate, I'm afraid then, and only then, are we in great, great danger and we still have time to course correct, and I will play some role in trying to do so.

Is there anything you’d like to say to Minnesotans before they head to the polls?

I want to express my love and affection and deep gratitude for a state that has hosted my family and our businesses literally for 130 years. That has afforded us the blessings of opportunity and community and friendship and success and philanthropy. No matter what transpires on March 5, that affection never changes. I would also invite and encourage Minnesotans who may not be considering voting right now in March to please do so. Because it's not about voting for me that matters most, it's about voting. I hope that is in some way my legacy here in Minnesota, to say the quiet part out loud, expressed courage in the face of too much cowardice and to inspire a rising generation to be participants in this great experiment.

