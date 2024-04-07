Minnesota Capitol updates: Straw purchases bill to receive floor vote

Welcome back to Capitol Notebook, your weekly round-up on the happenings in the Minnesota statehouse.

House Committee hearings are slowing down as legislators are spending more time on the floor, with next Monday having a heavy day of elections, public safety and policy bills lined up for voting.

The House will be in recess from Tuesday night to Thursday afternoon for the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr.

Sign up for Your Vote: Text USA TODAY reporters and the elections team by joining our SMS service.

Here's what you need to know about this week:

A bill that would increase the penalty for straw purchases and ban binary triggers made it out of committee and is expected to receive a floor vote.

U.S. District 2 Rep. Angie Craig announced $963,000 in funding for the Dakota County Criminal Justice Network.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz submitted a series of proposals to the Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant asking for more than half a billion dollars for a number of projects to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota. Accepted proposals will be notified by July.

Republican State Senator Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe said during a floor debate on an education omnibus bill that there is a correlation between teaching children sex education and sexual violence and pornography addiction.

Minnesota State Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen (R) speaks against sex education in schools, saying it produces dopamine in small children and therefore causes addiction.



"You're producing addiction to pornography, and some of those young boys will turn into human sexual predators." pic.twitter.com/56h1fqWxwn — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 2, 2024

— What are you interested in hearing more about from Capitol Hill? Send your suggestions to swoodward@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota Capitol news: Straw purchase penalities to hit House floor